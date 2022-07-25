NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 17, 2022. Now, that the medical entrance examination has been concluded, the Agency is likely to release the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on its official website. As per the TimesNow report, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released on July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Tie Breaker Rule Here

Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG 2022 Anwer Key as well as NEET UG Result by visiting the website — neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.

NEET UG 2022 Exam Important Dates

NEET UG 2022 Exam Date : July 17, 2022

: July 17, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: July 31, 2022(tentative)

July 31, 2022(tentative) NEET UG 2022 Result: August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022(tentative)

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection? Check Fee Here

As per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key.

They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final.

NEET UG 2022 Result

Taking all the objections raised by the students into consideration, a final answer key and NEET UG Result will be declared.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.” Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2022 Highlights

The NEET UG examination was held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.