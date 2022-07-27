NEET UG 2022 Result Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). As per the TimesNow report, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released on July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. Once declared, registered candidates can download the answer key as well as the result by visiting the website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - RRB NTPC Pay Level 2, 5 E-Call Letter Released For Computer-Based Typing Skill Test; Here's How to Download at rrbcdg.gov.in

This year, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, July 17. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. NEET Aspirants must note that Agency has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.” Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2022 Result Latest Update

As per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Taking all the objections raised by the students into consideration, a final answer key and NEET UG Result will be declared

Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released for eleven categories including that of Pharmacy, Medical, Law, and others. Here is a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Aspiring Candidates can check the list below.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NEET UG 2022 Exam Highlights