NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest News: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) anytime soon. As per several news reports, the Agency is likely to release the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, August 14, 2022. Only Registered NEET aspirants will be able to download the answer key by logging into the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Important Note: It is to be noted that National Testing Agency, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result and answer key. Below are the 5-easy steps for you to download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.

5- Simple Steps to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as — NEET Registration number, and password. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection: Registered candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They need to pay Rs 200 per answer challenged. After taking the objections into consideration, a final answer key and result will be released. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

When Will NTA Release NEET UG Result 2022?

As per several media reports, NTA is likely to declare NEET UG 2022 Result by August 21, 2022. The result of NEET(UG)-2022 of the candidates who indulge in Unfairmeans Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

Formula To Calculate NEET UG 2022 Scores

The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG 2022 Exam Dates?

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. More than 18 lakh students have appeared for the single largest medical entrance examination. Out of which, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender. The NEET UG examination was conducted at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 Official Websites

The Result of the NEET (UG) – 2022 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules.