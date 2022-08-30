NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) by Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG Answer Key by logging into the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Keys, the Agency will also publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022. NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared by September 07, 2022. The Agency will also provide an opportunity to the candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key. They can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA in an official notification said. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed To Include More Seats, Check Notification Here

