NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) by Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG Answer Key by logging into the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Keys, the Agency will also publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022. NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared by September 07, 2022. The Agency will also provide an opportunity to the candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key. They can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA in an official notification said. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed To Include More Seats, Check Notification Here

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key by Aug 30 at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Released On August 30 On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme

Live Updates

  • 2:29 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check Details Here

    Over 18 lakh students who appeared for the NEET UG exam are now awaiting the release of the answer key, response sheets and question papers on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Check Official Websites Here

    nta.ac.in
    neet.nta.nic.in

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Check NEET UG Answer Key, Result Date

    NEET UG 2022 Exam: July 17, 2022

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: by August 30, 2022

    NEET UG 2022 Result: by September 07, 2022