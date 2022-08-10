NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). As per Times Now reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released by August 14, 2022. Once released, Registered NEET aspirants can download the answer key along with the candidate OMR Sheet by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Sources close to NTA told TimesNow that the answer key along with question papers and response sheets’ copies would be published on the server and will be made available soon. However, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result and answer key.Also Read - AP ECET 2022 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | Direct Link Here

According to the Academic calendar, NEET UG 2022 exam was held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. This year, more than 18 lakh students have appeared for the single largest medical entrance examination. Out of the total candidate, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender. The examination was held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

Formula To Calculate NEET UG 2022 Scores

The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

Check 5-Easy Steps to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as NEET Registration number, and password. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Raise objections Against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They need to pay Rs 200 per answer challenged. After taking the objections into consideration, a final answer key will be released. Later NEET UG Result will be displayed. As per several media reports, NTA is likely to declare NEET UG 2022 Result latest by August 31, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 — Highlights

NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022 NEET Official Website(s): www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website(by August 14) Declaration of NEET UG 2022 Result on NTA website: To be announced later on the website(by August 31)

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.