NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET answer key anytime soon. As per several news reports, NEET-UG answer key 2022 is likely to be released today on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. However, it is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date/time for the declaration of the result or answer key. This year, NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 (Sunday) in offline mode between 2:00 PM and 5: 20 PM. The Agency will also release the Candidate’s response sheet, NEET UG Result along with NEET UG Answer Key 2022 on its website. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key. They need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged. NEET UG 2022 Result is likely to be released by August 21, 2022. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release NEET Answer Key Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest Updates Here

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022