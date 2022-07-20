NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 17, 2022. Now the exams have been concluded, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key can be expected soon. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the Answer Key along with the Candidate’s response sheet from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The single largest medical entrance examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Register For 1380 Posts at assamrifles.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check Objection Fee

According to the Information Bulletin of NEET UG-2022, aspirants can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key. NEET Aspirants will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Taking all the objections raised by the aspirants into consideration, the Agency will release NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key.

How to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022” link.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Marking Scheme HERE

For Section A (MCQs)

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer : Four marks (+4)

: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs)

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET UG-2022, Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. There will also be negative marking for Section B.

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

No mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

NEET UG 2022 Other Details

The NEET UG examination was held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.