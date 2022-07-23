NEET UG 2022 Exam Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 17, 2022. As per NEET 2022 Academic calendar, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Now the exams have been concluded, the Agency will soon release the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, the Candidate’s response sheet, and the result on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that till now, NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts Till August 11| Read Details Here

The NEET UG examination was held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Update

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET UG-2022, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key after Taking all the objections raised by the aspirants into consideration.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Marking Scheme HERE

For Section A (MCQs): To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer : Four marks (+4)

: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs): As per the Information Bulletin of NEET UG-2022, Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. There will also be negative marking for Section B.

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

No mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

NEET UG 2022: What is Tie-Breaking Procedure?

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in theTest, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by, Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate Older in Age, followed by Application Number in ascending order.

NEET UG 2022 — Highlights

NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022

July 17, 2022 NEET Official Website(s) : www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/

: www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

To be announced later on the website Declaration of NEET UG 2022 Result on NTA website To be announced later on the website

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.