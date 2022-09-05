NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, NEET UG Re-examination soon. Once released, aspirants can download the NEET UG Answer Key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the NEET re-examination was held on September 04, 2022.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The re-examination was held for candidates who could not appear for the medical entrance exam held on July 17, 2022, due to technical glitches and other factors. Several girl aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at exam centre in Kerala's Kollam district during the NEET exam. Apart from the candidates from Kerala, a few affected candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also appeared for the medical entrance examination.

The NEET UG Re-examination was held in offline mode in six centres- Kollam(Kerala), Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Nagaur (Rajasthan), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh), and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Candidates can check the important dates, and steps to download NEET answer key.

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Answer Key: Check Date, Time

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Answer Key: To release soon

To release soon NEET UG 2022 Result: By September 07, 2022

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Answer Key?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as neet application number, date of birth/ password, and captcha code.

Your NEET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the earlier notification, the NEET UG Result will be declared by September 07, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG Answer Key for the candidates(except the affected candidates who have not appeared for the exam) has been released on August 31, 2022. For more details, check the official website of NEET UG.