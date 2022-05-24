NEET UG 2022 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. The correction window for NEET-UG will remain open till May 27, 2022. During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through NEET’s official website– neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 30; Here's How to Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes. Following this, applicants will have to pay an additional fee (wherever applicable) either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. The final correction will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required.

NEET UG 2022 Application Form: Changes You Can Make

According to the information bulletin of NEET-UG 2022, candidates can re-upload their photographs and scanned signatures during the correction window. "Ensure that correct data is submitted in the online application. Any correction pertaining to the photograph and signature of the candidate will be intimated through e-mail/SMS and the same will be available in the candidate's login account. Other permissible corrections can also be carried through the log-in account only during the schedule fixed for the same. Candidates may ensure clear photographs and signatures are uploaded. Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields opens." read the official notice.

NEET UG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of NEET —neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam

The NEET-UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format, The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form ended on May 20.

NEET UG 2022 Question Paper Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. For more details about the NEET UG 2022 exam, candidates can are advised to go through the official information bulletin shared below.