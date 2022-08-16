Protest Jantar Mantar Latest Updates: Starting from demand for extra attempt in JEE Mains to re-examination for NEET, several students have called for a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The affected aspirants of JEE, NEET, and CUET have for the past few days have been calling for a protest on August 17 at 10 AM as part of the ‘MAHA ANDOLAN’ for injustice done by the NTA to them in their exams. In this regard, the student have flooded Twitter with #chalojantarmantar hashtag to press forth their demands.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, Check NEET Tie Breaker Policy Here

For the past many days, the JEE Main and NEET aspirants have been launching online campaigns and pleading with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold an additional session of both entrance exams. Also Read - To Reduce Burden On Students Appearing For Multiple Exams: UGC On Plan To Merge CUET With JEE, NEET

To improve their scores, some of the NEET aspirants are requesting a re-examination, while others want the NTA to hold a re-examination for the medical entrance test. In the meantime, the engineering aspirants are requesting a third attempt at the JEE Main, claiming that technical difficulties hindered some candidates from taking the exam.

According to digital flyers circulated on social media, Pawan Bhadana, a student activist is leading the symbolic protest for the NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET exam. Moreover, one link for the google forms is also seen being shared on Twitter in which students are asked if they are willing to participate in the protest.



The call for protest from the students comes after the University Grant Commission (UGC) reportedly proposed merging NEET UG and JEE main with CUET. As per the proposal of the UGC, one joint examination will be conducted in Computer-based Testing (CBT) mode which will happen twice every year. However, the proposal has received mixed responses and triggered a debate on social media platforms. The reason why the students oppose such a proposal they said, is the difference in the pattern of NEET and JEE papers as well as the level of difficulty for subjects.