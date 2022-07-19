NEET UG 2022 Row: A day after several female aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at NEET centre in Kerala, the NTA on Tuesday formed a Fact-Finding Committee to ascertain the facts in detail. The education ministry, on the other hand, said further action will be taken based on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: CBI Says Seats Sold For Rs 20 Lakh In Medical Exam Rigging Scam | Details Here

The Ministry of Education earlier in the day asked the NTA to ascertain all facts about the centre of NEET (UG)- 2022 where the incident took place. As per the instructions from the Education Ministry, the Fact-Finding Committee members will go to the spot and speak with stakeholders present at that time in Kollam district.

The incident took place at a NEET exam centre in Kerala's Marthoma Institute of Information Technology.

Representatives from Kerala meet Dharmendra Pradhan

“V. Muraleedharan, MOS, Ministry of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs and other public representatives from Kerala have met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday in this regard,” stated the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The Ministry further said that Dr R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister.

Kerala Police arrest five women

In the meantime, the Kerala Police said five women, including three who asked students appearing for NEET exam to remove bra in Kerala’s Kollam, have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala police registered a case in connection with the alleged incident. The case was registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chadayamangalam police station under the Kollam Rural police district.

NTA denies allegegation

The National Testing Agency, however, denied the allegations of the girl whose father first went to the police. The complaint is “fictitious and filed with wrong intentions”, the NEET exam centre superintendent said in Kollam to the National Testing Agency.

The whole incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam after the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18.

Student files complaint

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Moreover, the parent of the student alleged that girls were forced to remove their innerwear before being allowed to sit for the exam and they had to give the exam along with other students who were boys as well as male invigilators, which made the girls uncomfortable affected them mentally.