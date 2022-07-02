NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on July 17. The examination will be held at different centers located at 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. With just a few weeks left, students can check last year’s cutoffs of the top medical colleges here. This may help aspirants determine the expected cutoffs of NEET UG 2022 exam.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

NEET cutoffs percentile of last year

Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi – 163

University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi – 324

Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi – 90

Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi – 571

Government Medical College, Chandigarh – 776

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai – 457

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai – 2828

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow – 1800

Stanley Medical College, Chennai – 5253

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Insitute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak – 6573

About NEET UG 2022 exam

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted are : English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.