NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in. The first round of registration for the NEET-UG 2022 counselling for the All India Quota will begin from October 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institute will begin from October 10. All the candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination 2022 will be eligible to register for it in online mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NTA NEET UG 2022 result on September 7.

Students who did not qualify in NEET, the only gateway to pursue medical studies in our country India, can pursue medical studies abroad. There are countries such as Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, where the cost of medical studies is cheaper than in India. Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India.

NEET UG 2022: CHECK NAME OF COUNTRIES, IT’S RENOWNED COLLEGES/INSTITUTIONS WHERE YOU CAN PURSUE MBBS And OTHER COURSES

Russia

Russia is a popular choice among Indian and international students to pursue medical studies. The Russian government also offers generous financial aid. Kazan Federal University, Bashkir State Medical University, Altai State Medical University, and others are among Russia’s renowned medical colleges and institutions. Also Read - Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS Begins Registration For MBBS, BDS Programme at bfuhs.ac.in

China

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has approved 45 medical institutes in China. Kunming Medical University, China Medical University, Nanjing Medical College, and Zhengzhou University are among the reputed colleges to pursue MBBS.

Nepal

Nepal, the neighbouring country, has a very good medical education infrastructure, and the cost of study and living is reasonable. National Medical College, Nobel Medical College, Universal College of Medical Sciences, and Chitwan Medical College are some of the colleges to pursue medical studies.

Bangladesh

The bordering South Asian country is gradually becoming a popular destination for Indian students. Bangladesh Medical College, Asian Medical College, and BGC Trust Medical College are among the most prestigious medical colleges in the country.

Kazakhstan

The majority of medical colleges in Kazakhstan have reasonable fees. South Kazakhstan Medical Academy, Kazakh National Medical University, Astana Medical University, and Al Farabi Kazakh University are some of the medical institutions where you can pursue an MBBS.