NEET UG 2022 Counselling Reporting: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling round 1 reporting. All those candidates who have been shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the documents for further admission procedure. According to MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, the round 1 reporting process will conclude on October 28.
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED
- NEET UG 2022 Admit Card
- NEET UG 2022 Result
- NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC
- Marksheet of Class 10/birth certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- Passport size photograph
- Valid photo ID proof
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
- Disability certificate (if any)
In the NEET UG 2022 round-1 counselling, approximately 22,788 candidates were allotted seats. Aspirants must confirm their enrollmen/ joining by reporting to their assigned medical college and paying the college fee by October 28. If a candidate wishes to keep their round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2, they must physically join the round 1 college and express their willingness to upgrade for NEET UG round 2 at the time of admission. If a candidate fails to report to the allotted college within the time frame specified, his or her allotment will be forfeited, and he/she has to register fresh in the next round.
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 REGISTRATION
The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from November 02, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till November 07, 2022.
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration Counselling Schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates
|NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment
|November 02 to 07, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|November 03 to 08, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|November 07 to 08, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|November 09 to 10, 2022
|NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result
|November 11, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|November 12 to 18, 2022
As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till November 07 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 03 to November 08 (11:55 pm). For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).