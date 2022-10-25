NEET UG 2022 Counselling Reporting: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling round 1 reporting. All those candidates who have been shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the documents for further admission procedure. According to MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, the round 1 reporting process will conclude on October 28.Also Read - CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31; Here's How to Apply at ctet.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

NEET UG 2022 Result

NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC

Marksheet of Class 10/birth certificate

Class 12 certificate

Passport size photograph

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

In the NEET UG 2022 round-1 counselling, approximately 22,788 candidates were allotted seats. Aspirants must confirm their enrollmen/ joining by reporting to their assigned medical college and paying the college fee by October 28. If a candidate wishes to keep their round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2, they must physically join the round 1 college and express their willingness to upgrade for NEET UG round 2 at the time of admission. If a candidate fails to report to the allotted college within the time frame specified, his or her allotment will be forfeited, and he/she has to register fresh in the next round.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 REGISTRATION

The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from November 02, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till November 07, 2022.