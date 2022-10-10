NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling will begin tomorrow, October 11, 2022. The candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration for All India Quota (AIQ) by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will be available till 3:00 PM of October 17, 2022. As per the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule, candidates can fill and lock choices between October 14 to October 18, 2022.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done from October 17. The procession of seat allotment will take place between October 19 to October 20. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on October 21. Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

Candidates will be able to report to the colleges for admission between October 22 to October 28. Following the round 1 result, the round 2 registration will begin from November 02. Also Read - LIC, Banking, Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here

Registration/Payment: October 10 to October 17

Choice Filling/ Locking: October 14 to October 18

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: October 17 to October 18

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 19 to October 20, 2022

Result: October 21

Reporting: October 22 to October 28

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: How to Apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration EXPLAINED