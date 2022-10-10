NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling will begin tomorrow, October 11, 2022. The candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration for All India Quota (AIQ) by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will be available till 3:00 PM of October 17, 2022. As per the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule, candidates can fill and lock choices between October 14 to October 18, 2022.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here
The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done from October 17. The procession of seat allotment will take place between October 19 to October 20. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on October 21.
Candidates will be able to report to the colleges for admission between October 22 to October 28. Following the round 1 result, the round 2 registration will begin from November 02.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here
- Registration/Payment: October 10 to October 17
- Choice Filling/ Locking: October 14 to October 18
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: October 17 to October 18
- Processing of Seat Allotment: October 19 to October 20, 2022
- Result: October 21
- Reporting: October 22 to October 28
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration: How to Apply
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration EXPLAINED
- Registration: Candidates are required to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in.
- Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET U 2022 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1.
- Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill up the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to.
- Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.
- Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET UG 2022 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college.