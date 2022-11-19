Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-2 Provisional Combined Merit List out at bfuhs.ac.in; Link here
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Combined Merit List at bfuhs.ac.in: Candidates can download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Combined Merit List by visiting the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at bfuhs.ac.in.
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Combined Merit List at bfuhs.ac.in: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BHUFS) has declared the Punjab National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) counselling round-2 provisional merit list today, November 19, 2022. Candidates can download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Combined Merit List by visiting the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates are advised to fill in choices and enter preferences for round 2 till November 20, 2022.
DOWNLOAD PUNJAB NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PUNJAB NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 PROVISIONAL COMBINED MERIT LIST?
- Visit the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at bfuhs.ac.in.
- Click on the “NEET UG 2022” section.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Provisional Combined Open Merit List of candidates who have submitted willingness up to 18-11-2022 for participation in 2nd round of Online counseling for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses, session 2022.
- Depending upon your choice, click on the “Open merit list || NRI Quota” option.
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Your Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling Round-2 provisional combined merit list will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Schedule Here
|Name of the Event
|Check IMPORTANT Dates
Display of Provisional Merit list of candidates in Round-2 counseling
November 19, 2022
Date of filling choices/preferences through online portal for Round-II counseling
Up to November 20, 2022
Processing of seat allotment
Up to November 24, 2022
Display of Provisional Result
Up to November 25, 2022
Objections (if any) regarding Provisional Result can be submitted Physically at University office
Up to November 26, 2022 (11am)
Final provisional result will be declared by
November 26, 2022
Date of reporting/joining in provisionally allotted college
November 27 to November 30, 2022
Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam are only eligible to apply for the MBBS and BDS programmes admission. For more details, check the official website of BFUHS.
