NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality. Details Inside

NEET UG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important advisory for the candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidates can mail to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com till November 27, 2022, to change their nationality. One can check the official notification at mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 05:00 PM of 25th November, 2022, (Friday) till 11:00 A.M of 27th November, 2022 (Sunday). All such candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action, MCC in an official notification said.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check List of Documents Required For Nationality Change

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders of The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in case W.P.(c) No. 689/2017- Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Ans. Vs Union of India & Ors. dated 22-08- 2017.

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized.

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.

Family Tree notarized by Tehsildar

The mop-up round of registration for the NEET GU 2022 Counselling is scheduled to begin from November 28. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the MCC.