NEET UG 2022 Counselling Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the seat resignation process for the first round of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling on October 26, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can resign from the seat by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to resign from the seats is till November 1(5:00 PM).

"Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void," MCC in an official notification said. According to MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, the round 1 reporting process will conclude on October 28.

The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from November 02. The candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling till November 07. The payment facility will be available till November 07 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 03 to November 08 (11:55 pm).

