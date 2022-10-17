NEET UG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling registration today, October 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the NEET UG 2022 state counselling process by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the first round of NEET UG state counselling will end on October 28. The round is scheduled to begin from November 07. MCC will hold the NEET UG state counselling process to provide admission to candidates on 85 per cent of State/ UT quota seats. Candidates can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Soon For Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Here

Ist Round of Counselling: October 17 to October 28, 2022

Last date of Joining: 4th November 2022

2nd round of Counselling: November 7 to 18 November 2022

Last date of Joining: November 21, 2022

Mop-up round: 6th December to 12 December 2022

Last date of joining: December 16, 2022

Stray Round: —

Last date of Joining: December 20, 2022

Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses: November 15, 2022

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: LIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with a list of documents that are required during the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process.

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Rank Card

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth

Class 12 mark sheet or certificate

Category certificate (if any)

Character certificate

Medical fitness certificate, And Identity Proof

For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.