NEET UG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling registration today, October 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the NEET UG 2022 state counselling process by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the first round of NEET UG state counselling will end on October 28. The round is scheduled to begin from November 07. MCC will hold the NEET UG state counselling process to provide admission to candidates on 85 per cent of State/ UT quota seats. Candidates can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.
NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Here
- Ist Round of Counselling: October 17 to October 28, 2022
- Last date of Joining: 4th November 2022
- 2nd round of Counselling: November 7 to 18 November 2022
- Last date of Joining: November 21, 2022
- Mop-up round: 6th December to 12 December 2022
- Last date of joining: December 16, 2022
- Stray Round: —
- Last date of Joining: December 20, 2022
- Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses: November 15, 2022
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: LIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED
For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with a list of documents that are required during the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process.
- NEET UG Admit Card
- NEET UG Rank Card
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth
- Class 12 mark sheet or certificate
- Category certificate (if any)
- Character certificate
- Medical fitness certificate, And Identity Proof
For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.