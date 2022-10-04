NEET UG 2022 Counselling Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct two more rounds for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling for BDS and BSc nursing courses. MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling schedule pdf at mcc.nic.in. As per the official notification, the registration for the round one NEET UG counselling 2022 will commence from October 11 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration process for Deemed+plus central institute will be held from October 10.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Provide Answer Sheet to NEET Candidate, Madras High Court Tells NTA

The State Counselling is scheduled to begin from October 17. "There will be two more rounds i.e 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website," MCC in an official notification said. The classes for MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing courses for this academic year 2022 will commence from November 15, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule For AIQ Seats

Ist Round of Counselling: October 11 to October 20, 2022

Last date of Joining: October 28, 2022

2nd round of Counselling: November 2 to 10, 2022

Last date of joining: November 18, 2022

Mop-up Round: 23rd November 2022 –1st December 2022

Last date of joining: December 10, 2022

Stray Vacancy: December 12 to December 14, 2022

Last date of joining: 20th December, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule For Deemed+ Central

Institute

Ist Round of Counselling: October 10 to October 20, 2022

Last date of Joining: October 28, 2022

2 nd round of Counselling: November 2 to 10, 2022

Last date of joining: November 18, 2022

Mop-up Round: 23rd November 2022 –1st December 2022

Last date of joining: December 10, 2022

Stray Vacancy: December 12 to December 14, 2022

Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equaling to Ten times the number of vacant seat to the Medical Colleges by the Counselling Authority to the Deemed University for Stray Vacancy Round: December 14, 2022

Last date of joining 20th December

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule

Ist Round of Counselling: October 17 to October 28, 2022

Last date of Joining: November 04

2nd round of Counselling: November 7 to 18, 2022

Last date of joining: November 21

Mop-up Round: December 6, 2022, to December 12, 2022

Last date of joining: December 16, 2022

Stray Vacancy:

Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equaling to Ten times the number of vacant seat to the Medical Colleges by the Counselling Authority to the Deemed University for Stray Vacancy Round: December 14, 2022

Last date of joining: 20th December

Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses: November 15, 2022

The MCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022. For more details, check the official website of MCC.