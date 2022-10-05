NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 State Counselling schedule. Eligible candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 state counselling schedule pdf by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the NEET PG state counselling first round will be held from October 17 till 28, 2022 for 85% state quota seats.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC to Conduct 2 More Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses; Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE FOR ALL INDIA QUOTA, DEEMED+ CENTRAL INSTITUTE, STATE COUNSELLING

Schedule for Admission All India Quota Deemed+ Central Institute State Counselling Ist Round of Counselling 11th Oct – 20th Oct, 2022 10th Oct – 20th Oct, 2022 17th – 28th Oct, 2022 Last date of Joining 28th October, 2022 28th October, 2022 4th November, 2022 2 nd round of Counselling 2nd Nov– 10th Nov, 2022 2nd Nov – 10th Nov, 2022 7th Nov –18th Nov, 2022 Last date of Joining 18th November, 2022 18th November, 2022 21st Nov 2022 Mop up Round 23rd Nov–1st Dec, 2022 23rd Nov –1st Dec 2022 6th Dec- 12th Dec 2022 Last date of Joining 10th December, 2022 10th December, 2022 16th December, 2022 Stray Vacancy 12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022 12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022 Last date of Joining 20th December, 2022 20th December,2022 20th December, 202 Commencement of Academic Session 15th November, 2022 15th November, 2022 15th November, 2022

The last date for taking admission/joining against a seat allotted in the first round of state quota counselling is November 4. The second round of state quota NEET counselling 2022 will be held between November 7 to November 18, 2022.

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days," MCC in an official notification said.

