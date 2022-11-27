NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Begins; Apply At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Date at mcc.nic.in: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in till December 02.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Date at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling today, November 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in till December 02. The payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of December 02.

The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be held from December 03. The mop-up round result will be declared on December 07, 2022. Selected Candidates can report to allotted colleges between December 08 to December 12, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND SCHEDULE

Registration: 28th November to 2nd December, 2022 (11:00 AM as per Server Time)

Payment: Payment facility will be available till 2nd December 2022 (till 03:00 PM ) as per Server Time

Choice Filling: 29th November to 2nd December 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time

Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 2nd December, 2022, as per Server Time

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: 3rd December, 2022- 4th December, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: 5th December, 2022 to 6th December, 2022

Result: 7th December, 2022

Reporting: 8th December, 2022 to 12th December, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: A Step-by-Step Guide To Register For Mop-Up Round

Go to the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee at mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2022 counselling” tab. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents. Pay the registration fee if any and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the latest updates on NEET UG Counselling 2022.