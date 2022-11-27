NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Begins; Apply At mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Date at mcc.nic.in: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in till December 02.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Date at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling today, November 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in till December 02. The payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of December 02.
The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be held from December 03. The mop-up round result will be declared on December 07, 2022. Selected Candidates can report to allotted colleges between December 08 to December 12, 2022.
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND REGISTRATION
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND SCHEDULE
- Registration: 28th November to 2nd December, 2022 (11:00 AM as per Server Time)
- Payment: Payment facility will be available till 2nd December 2022 (till 03:00 PM ) as per Server Time
- Choice Filling: 29th November to 2nd December 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time
- Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 2nd December, 2022, as per Server Time
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: 3rd December, 2022- 4th December, 2022
- Processing of Seat Allotment: 5th December, 2022 to 6th December, 2022
- Result: 7th December, 2022
- Reporting: 8th December, 2022 to 12th December, 2022
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND SCHEDULE PDF
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: A Step-by-Step Guide To Register For Mop-Up Round
- Go to the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2022 counselling” tab.
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents.
- Pay the registration fee if any and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.
Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the latest updates on NEET UG Counselling 2022.
