NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Details Inside

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration: As per the official schedule, the last date to register is November 28. The payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of November 29.

Interested candidates can apply for the same by logging into the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can fill and lock their choices between November 24 to November 28 (11:55 PM). The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be conducted from November 28 till November 29, 2022.

Candidates can fill and lock their choices between November 24 to November 28 (11:55 PM). The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be conducted from November 28 till November 29, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND RESULT DATE

The mop-up round result will be declared on December 03, 2022. Selected Candidates can report to allotted colleges between December 04 to December 10, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND REGISTRATION SCHEDULE

Registration/Payment: 23rd November 2022 to 28th November 2022 (11:00 AM as per Server Time)

Payment facility: will be available till 28th November 2022 (till 03:00 PM ) as per Server Time

Choice Filling/ Locking: 24th November to 29th November, 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time

Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 29th November, 2022, as per Server Time

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: 28th November, 2022 to 29th November 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: 30th November to 1st December, 2022

Result: 3rd December 2022

Reporting: 4th December, 2022 to 10th December, 2022

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND REGISTRATION?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)