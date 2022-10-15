Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration at rajneetug2022.in: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan has started the registration process for the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022. Eligible students can apply for Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling by visiting the official website at rajneetug2022.in. The last date to register and submit the processing fee for admission to MBBS and BDS courses till October 18. The Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 31, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply For 41 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in; Check Salary Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: All You Need to Know

Event: Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling Conducting Body : NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022, RUHS College of Dental Sciences in Jaipur

: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022, RUHS College of Dental Sciences in Jaipur Official Website: rajneetug2022.in

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: Check Detailed Notification

Start date for filling of online application form and deposition of application fee

The last date for depositing the application form fee through Internet banking / Debit card / Credit card is: October 18 (4.00 pm).

The last date for submitting the online application form at the website is: October 18 (11.45 pm).

Provisional seat matrix: October 16, 2022

Provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI): October 19, 2022

Rajasthan NEET UG document verification : October 22, 2022

: October 22, 2022 Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list : October 22, 2022

: October 22, 2022 Deposition of registration fee amount: October 22 to 27, 2022

Online choice filling: October 22 to 27, 2022

Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved: October 28, 2022

Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 allotment result : October 31, 2022

: October 31, 2022 Downloading and printing of NEET UG allotment letter : November 1 to 4, 2022

: November 1 to 4, 2022 Joining by candidates: November 1 to 4, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: Know How Central Boards Performed in Class 10th, 12th, Exam Pattern Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website rajneetug2022.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Download the application form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

The Rajasthan NEET UG provisional seat matrix will be released on October 16. Meanwhile, the provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) will be published on October 19. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today; Here's How to Fill Choices at mcc.nic.in