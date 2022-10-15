NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling and Choice Locking at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice-filling and locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling today, October 15 (11:00 AM). Eligible candidates can fill and lock their preferences by visiting the official website of mcc.nic.in till October 18 (11:50 PM). “Due to increase in total no. of seats, Choice filling for Round 1 will now commence from 11:00 AM of 15.10.2022. The Reset / Unlock Registration option is now activated of UG counselling 2022 for Round 1 and is available upto 09:00 AM of 17.10.2022 Registration / Fee Payment Facility for Round -1 of UG Counselling 2022 is available now,” MCC in an official statement said.Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 19. Read Details Here

MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing. Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Step By Step Guide To Fill Choices Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

Click on the “New Registration Round 1” link.

Enter your login credentials such as NEET UG Roll Number, Password, Security Pin (case sensitive), and Security Pin, and now sign in to the portal.

Go to the choice filling portal and fill in the maximum choices in order of preferences

Lock the preferences and click on the submit tab

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done from October 17. The procession of seat allotment will take place between October 19 to October 20. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on October 21.

As per the NEET UG Counselling schedule, candidates will be able to report to the colleges for admission between October 22 to October 28. Following the round 1 result, the round 2 registration will begin from November 02.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: LIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with a list of documents that are required during the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process.

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Rank Card

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth

Class 12 mark sheet or certificate

Category certificate (if any)

Character certificate

Medical fitness certificate, And Identity Proof

For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.