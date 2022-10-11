NEET UG 2022 Counselling For AIQ Seats: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling today, October 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration For All India Quota (AIQ) by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule, the payment facility will be available till 3:00 PM of October 17, 2022. Candidates can fill and lock choices between October 14 to October 18, 2022.Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins at tseamcet.nic.in. Check Revised Schedule Here

The Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done from October 17. The procession of seat allotment will take place between October 19 to October 20. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on October 21. Candidates will be able to report to the colleges for admission between October 22 to October 28. Following the round 1 result, the round 2 registration will begin from November 02.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: LIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with a list of documents that are required during the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process.

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Rank Card

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth

Class 12 mark sheet or certificate

Category certificate (if any)

Character certificate

Medical fitness certificate, And Identity Proof.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Registration/Payment: October 10 to October 17

Choice Filling/ Locking: October 14 to October 18

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: October 17 to October 18

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 19 to October 20, 2022

Result: October 21

Reporting: October 22 to October 28

DIRECT LINK: NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING Round 1 REGISTRATION

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING Round 1 REGISTRATION: HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR PwD CANDIDATES

MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling PwD candidates. According to the official notice, MCC has informed that candidates who want to get PwD certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centres for the upcoming UG Counselling 2022 can get it on or before October 16, 2022. "Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre," MCC in an official notification said.