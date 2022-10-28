NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling. Eligible candidates can appear for the NEET UG 2022 round 1 reporting at the allotted colleges till 4:00 PM on October 29. One can check the notification by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. “This is in reference to the Reporting module of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to end on 28.10.2022. However, requests and representations are being received by MCC from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting,” MCC in an official notification said.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration From Nov 2; Check Schedule, Steps To Apply at mcc.nic.in

"Hence, to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 04:00 P.M of 29.10.2022," MCC added. Earlier, the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 reporting was scheduled to conclude on October 28. NEET candidates reporting in round 1 counselling are required to produce the original documents and the seat allotment issued by the MCC for verification.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: CHECK DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VERIFICATION

NEET UG 2022 admit card

NEET UG 2022 result

NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC

Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

Class 12 certificate

Passport size photograph

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 REGISTRATION