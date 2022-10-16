NEET UG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling on October 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission from October 22 to October 28, 2022.Also Read - Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 390 Posts at sssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration is scheduled to begin from November 02. MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing.

How To Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.