NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling tomorrow, November 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here
- Choice Filling: Choice Filling Upto 4:55 P.M of 13thNovember, 2022 as per Server Time
- Choice Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 13thNovember, 2022 to 5:00 PM on 13th November, 2022 , as per Server Time
- Declartion of Provisional Result: 14th November 2022
- Commencement of Reporting: 15th November 2022
Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 15, 2022.
DIRECT LINK: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result(Link to be active soon)
STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO CHECK NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.
- Look for the link, “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”
- Enter the login credentials, if required.
- Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.
Following the reporting process, the MCC will begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 for the third round from November 23, 2022. For more updates on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.
