NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result On Nov 11; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling on November 11, 2022. Eligible candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 12 to November 18, 2022.

How To Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link, “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

Following the reporting process, the MCC will begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 for the third round from November 23, 2022. Earlier today, MCC extended the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 choice filling and locking process till tonight. “The Choice Filling for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2022 upto 09.11.2022. The Choice Filling extended upto 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022. Choice Locking may be made available from 03:00 P.M of 9th November 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022,” reads the official website.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit their choices for the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 till 11:55 PM. For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.