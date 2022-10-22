NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration: The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from November 02, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till November 07, 2022. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till November 07 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 03 to November 08 (11:55 pm). One can check the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.inAlso Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The verification of the Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done between November 07 to November 08, 2022. The round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on November 11. Selected candidates can report for admission from November 12 to November 18, 2022. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Register For 632 Librarian, Other Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in. Salary Here

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment November 02 to 07, 2022 Choice filling/locking November 03 to 08, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes November 07 to 08, 2022 Processing of seat allotment November 09 to 10, 2022 NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result November 11, 2022 Reporting/ Joining November 12 to 18, 2022

How To Register For NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration?

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Read Details Here