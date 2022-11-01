NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration at mcc.nic.in: The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is all set to begin from November 02, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register is November 07. The payment facility will be available till November 07 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 03 to November 08 (11:55 PM).Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 142 Posts at lmrcl.com. Check Salary Here

Earlier today, MCC had released a notice in regards to the Round 1 NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The committee had asked the candidates can resign from their seat of Round 1 till November 1, 2022 up to 5:00 PM after which they will be considered as part of Round 2 of NEET counselling. "In reference to Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022, Reporting is scheduled to end on 28th October, 2022. It is for information that candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling," MCC in an official notification said.

"The participating Institutes can contribute their seats upto 05:00 P.M of 2nd Nov., 2022, after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for seat contribution will be entertained," MCC further added.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration: How to Apply Online at mcc.nic.in?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling.”

Click on the registration link.

Enter the registration details. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Schedule

Name of the Event Check Important Dates NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Important Dates NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment November 02 to 07, 2022 Choice filling/locking November 03 to 08, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes November 07 to 08, 2022 Processing of seat allotment November 09 to 10, 2022 NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result November 11, 2022 Reporting/ Joining November 12 to 18, 2022

For more details regarding NEET UG/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.