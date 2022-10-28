NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration at mcc.nic.in: The second round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling will begin from November 02, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling by logging into the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to register is November 07. The payment facility will be available till November 07 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 03 to November 08 (11:55 PM).Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration Counselling Schedule

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment November 02 to 07, 2022 Choice filling/locking November 03 to 08, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes November 07 to 08, 2022 Processing of seat allotment November 09 to 10, 2022 NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result November 11, 2022 Reporting/ Joining November 12 to 18, 2022

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 REGISTRATION?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” UG Medical Counselling.”

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will conduct the four rounds of NEET UG Counselling this year. These are – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up round and Stray Vacancy. For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).