Educational Events: The month of October would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from the NEET UG Counselling schedule to GATE 2023 registration process, it's a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in October 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the NEET UG Counselling 2022 by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration will begin from October 11 and will end on October 17, 2022.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022

IIM CAT 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the CAT 2022 examination on November 27. The examination will be conducted in three sessions. Before entering the examination hall, a candidate needs to carry his/her admit card. The CAT Admit Card 2022 will release on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in.

GATE Registration 2023

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow, October 04, 2022. Eligible candidates are advised to fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

UPSC ESE 2023 Registration

UPSC ESE 2023 Registration Last Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the registration process for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, tomorrow, October 4 by 6:00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the seat resignation facility for NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 3, 2022. All those students who have been allotted medical seats under NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment can resign the seats till October 10.