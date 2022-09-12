NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the Counselling Schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Once published, eligible candidates can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Till now, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard. NEET UG Result 2022 has been declared on September 07, for over 18 lakh candidates on neet.nta.nic.in. The single largest medical entrance examination was held on July 17 in pen and paper mode.Also Read - MAH CET Law Result 2022 For 3 Year LLB Course to be Declared Today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Read Here

All candidates who have qualified the NTA NEET UG entrance examination will be eligible to register for Counselling procedure in an online mode. MCC will conduct the NEET Counselling for 15 % All India Quota(AIQ) Seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.

How to Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ UG Medical Counselling ” section.

” section. Click on the Counselling Schedule option.

A new PDF will open on the screen.

The NEET UG Counselling schedule will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

List of Documents Required During NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process

Here is a list of documents that will be required during the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process.

NEET UG Hall Ticket/Admit Card

NEET Rank Card

Date of Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Address proof

Migration certificate

Character Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Passport size photo of the candidate

As per reports, the NEET AIQ counselling process for 2022 will be divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET UG 2022: Check Other Details Here