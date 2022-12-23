NEET UG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling stray vacancy round final result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Final Result declared.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling stray vacancy round today, December 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling stray vacancy round final result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule, candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

HOW TO CHECK NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING STRAY VACANCY ROUND FINAL RESULT?

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.

Click on the link that reads, “FINAL RESULT OF UG 2022 STRAY VACANCY ROUND.”

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: LIST OF DOCUMENTS TO CARRY DURING THE VERIFICATION PROCESS

In order to appear for verification purposes, candidates need to carry original documents such as NEET 2022 admit card, NEET scorecard, Class 10 certificate, and mark sheet, Class 12 certificate and mark sheet, any ID proof, passport-size photographs, allotment letter, caste certificate (if any), Person with Disability certificate (if any). For more updates on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.