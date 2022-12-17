NEET UG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Important Notice Released For Candidates

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) on Saturday released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling candidates. As per the official notice, MCC has revised the NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round dates. One can check the detailed notice by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The stray vacancy round has been delayed the mop-up round of many states was delayed till December 18, 2022.

“Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states,” MCC in an official statement said.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Check Important Dates Here

Opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round: December 17 to December 20, 2022

December 17 to December 20, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment: December 21 to December 22, 2022

December 21 to December 22, 2022 Result : December 23, 2022

: December 23, 2022 Reporting: December 24 to December 28, 2022

It is to be noted that the candidates who do not want to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC, may log in to their account and exercise the ‘OPT OUT’ option on the MCC website to prevent forfeiture of their security deposit.

MCC will declare the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round on December 23, 2022. Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

The candidates who take part in stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in Mop up round of UG Counselling 2022 as given in the Information Bulletin. For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.