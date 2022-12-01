Top Recommended Stories
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Update: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End On This Date
Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration.
NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) i.e. mcc.nic.in for registration. The candidates must note that the registration window will close at 11 am tomorrow and the fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm.
Also Read:
- Will JEE Main 2023 Exam Date be Announced This Week? Students Urge NTA to Make Announcement Early
- UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Offline Dates Declared. Check Full Schedule, Eligibility Criteria
- Education and Jobs News Updates: UPSC CSE Main Result 2022, JEE Main, NEET UG 2023 And NTA Date Announcement
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can register for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round:
- Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘NEET UG 2022 mop-up registration’ link
- Enter login details like NEET roll number and password
- Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Key Details
- After completing the mop-up round registration process, the candidates will be required to fill in the choices by 11:55 pm.
- The choice locking window will open at 3 pm tomorrow and will close at 11:55 pm.
- MCC will conduct the verification process between December 3 and December 4, 2022.
- As per the NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to 6.
- MCC will declare the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 2 for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.
Candidates who will get selected in the mop-up round counselling can report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.