NEET UG 2022 Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate,(NEET-UG) exam on July 17, 2022. Registered candidates planning to appear for the medical entrance exam are advised to download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held at different centers located at 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. This year, over 18 lakh NEET Aspirants will appear for the exam.

NEET UG 2022: From Admit Card to NEET 2022 Postponement; Check Details Here

Dress Code

According to the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET (UG) – 2022:

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.

Shoes are not permitted.

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 hall tickets from the link given below.

Barred Items

According to the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

NEET UG 2022: Check Reporting Time, Documents You Need to Bring to Examination Centre

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre:

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it;

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre.

Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only.

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.

Postpone NEET-UG 2022 Trends

The demand for postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) continues to grow. Students from various parts of the Country have now knocked on the Delhi High Court’s door. The Delhi High Court will hear on Thursday a plea seeking directions to the Centre, National Testing Agency (NTA), and others to postpone the NEET UG exam.

The petition, on behalf of several medical aspirants, was listed for hearing on July 14 after it was mentioned before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday. The plea also prayed to “Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022.”

The plea further said due to heavy rains and flood situations in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of km. Medical aspirants have been demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 for at least 40 days. They have cited several reasons including the clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET.

NEET 2022 Postponement: 19-Page Memorandum Submitted to Education Ministry

Earlier, the medical aspirants approached the Education Ministry with a memorandum to postpone NEET-UG 2022. In the 19-page memorandum to the Ministry of Education, the agitating students have listed the reasons for their and what hurdles they are facing at the moment. They have stated in the memorandum that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022.

