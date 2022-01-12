NEET Exam Date Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam dates soon. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, reports claimed that the exam conducting body may release the exam schedule by the second week of January and the window for the application will open from Feb 2022 to March 2022. The NTA authorities are also considering conducting the exam twice this year. As per the reports of ANI, NTA may conduct the NEET exam in May 2022.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Schedule Here

The application process Applicants will have to visit the official website of NEET 2022—neet.ntanic.in to complete the application process. The NEET application filling is a five-step process. Before filling the NEET Application Form 2022 candidates must keep the list of documents by their side. A step-by-step guide here: Step1. NEET 2022 registration-Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Step2. Filing of application form- Carefully fill up all the personal details such as name, contact details and generate the password and pen down the auto-generated Application No. Step3. Uploading of images: Upload scanned passport size photograph and your signature in JPG/JPEG format. Step4. Payment of application fee- Pay the application fee through any online mode such as credit/debit card, Paytm, and UPI or through net banking and keep the transaction slip for future reference. Step5. Print NEET application form-Download and take a printout of the Confirmation Page—NEET 2022 Exam Application Fee Application Fee for the NEET Exam can be paid through any mode such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking will be the same as per the category. As per guidelines people under- Exam pattern Before appearing in the NEET 2022 exam, the candidates have to be acquainted with the NEET exam pattern 2022. NEET UG 2022 exam is conducted in offline mode which is pen and paper style. The exam is alienated into three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology.

Every year NTA (National Testing Agency) conducts national level test NEET for the aspirants for admission in medical and allied courses such as MBBS/ BDS /BAMS /BSMS/ BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduates (UG) medical courses. Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official websites—neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in for all updates related to time table and exam pattern.