NEET UG 2022 Latest News: To give a boost to female medical aspirants to appear for the NEET UG 2022, OYO on Wednesday offered a discount scheme for them appearing for the medical entrance exam. Giving details OYO said the female applicants travelling to their examination centres can avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in its hotels.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Dress Code, Barred Items to Documents Candidates Need to Carry; All You Need to Know

The NTA has earlier notified that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 in 497 cities across India at different centres. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination. Also Read - #PostponeNEET-UG: 'Why Students Are Being Forced to Appear For Exam', Parents' Association Writes to PM Modi

Furthermore, OYO said the discount scheme is valid for only two days – July 16 and July 17, 2022. Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2022: Plea Filed in Delhi High Court Seeking Deferment of Medical Entrance Exams

“The examination is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022, in 497 cities across India. OYO has promised to support India’s aspiring women candidates with accommodation requirements at important examination centres,” it stated.

To avail this discount, the candidates need to download OYO App, then click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near the examination centre. After this, they need to select the coupon code ‘NEETJF’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.

Apart from the discount in hotel stay, the candidates will also have access to free Wi-Fi and air-conditioning facilities at all participating hotels, OYO said in the statement.

In another development, a fresh plea was filed in Delhi High Court for postponement of NEET UG 2022. The Delhi High Court said it will on Thursday hear the petition. The plea will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula.

In the plea, the medical aspirants have urged the court to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue a fresh notification to reschedule the examination after considering the grievances of the candidates.

“Direct the respondents to conduct NEET 2002 Phase 2 for the academic session 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre(s) which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for thousands of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation,” the aspirants said in the plea.

The aspirants also in the plea sought setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism for a decision on the complaints being raised by candidates with respect to the examination.