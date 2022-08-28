NEET UG 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the released dates for the answer key and result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. As per the earlier notification, NEET UG Answer Key will be released by August 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022. Once released, NEET Aspirants who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and result by visiting the NEET official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 6 Lakh Appear for Preliminary Written Exam

This year, NEET UG 2022 examination was held on July 17. The examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. To access the NEET UG 2022 answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 103 Posts Till Aug 30 at pnbindia.in