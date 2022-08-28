NEET UG 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the released dates for the answer key and result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. As per the earlier notification, NEET UG Answer Key will be released by August 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022. Once released, NEET Aspirants who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and result by visiting the NEET official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 6 Lakh Appear for Preliminary Written Exam
This year, NEET UG 2022 examination was held on July 17. The examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. To access the NEET UG 2022 answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password.
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Download?
- Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given at the bottom of the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.
- Now click on submit option.
- Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are advised to download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.
What’s Next After NEET UG Answer Key 2022?
- Once the answer key is out, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.
- Candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged. Students will be able to calculate an approx score(NEET Score) with the help of the NEET UG 2022 answer key.
NEET Result 2022 Date
NEET UG 2022 Results will be declared once the objections raised by the candidates are taken into consideration. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022.
NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check NEET Score
- Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’.
- A new webpage will appear on the screen.
- Enter the required credentials and hit the submit option.
- Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen.
- Download the NEET UG Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.
This year, nearly 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance exam, which had received the highest number of applications ever. This year, a total of 18,72,329 candidates registered for the single largest medical entrance exam in the country.