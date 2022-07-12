Postpone NEET UG 2022: With just five days left for the exam, the medical aspirants have approached the Education Ministry with a memorandum in the latest push to postpone NEET UG 2022. Even as the NTA released the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 earlier in the day, the students still kept up their demand for the postponement of the medical exam.Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released on July 15

In the 19-page memorandum to the Ministry of Education, the agitating students have listed the reasons for their and what hurdles they are facing at the moment. They have stated in the memorandum that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022. They also claimed that the notification was contrary to the usual pattern where aspirants are notified at least 5 months in advance from the date of exam. The agitating students said they have been left stressed and anxious due to inadequate preparation time.

For the past many months now, the students are demanding for a postponement of the medical entrance by around 40 to 60 days.

Part 1: Pics of memorandum submitted with @EduMinOfIndia @MoHFW_INDIA on behalf of #NEETUG2022 aspirants

Being shared as desired by media fraternity. Thanks for support.🙏 @Vivekpandey21 pic.twitter.com/cJTwLHN9pF — SukhPal Singh Toor (@ActivistSukhpal) July 10, 2022

The development comes at a time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the NEET (UG) 2022. Those who have applied for the medical exam can download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the earlier notification from the NTA, the NEET UG 2022 will be held on 17 July for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Notably, for this year, nearly 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET UG exam for admission to courses such as BDS, BSMS, MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses.

Taking to twitter, some of the students have expressed their grievances and said the CBSE 12th board exams ended in mid-June due to which they could not prepare for NEET thoroughly. Some other students in the memorandum said the counselling of NEET 2021 ended late, and those who could not get through, it leaves them very little time to prepare for the next one.

Check what students say on Twitter:

Heavy rains & flood is going to cost #NEETUG2022 aspirants career. 15-20 days of postponement can be helpful for them. — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) July 12, 2022

#NEETUG2022

National level emergency as more than 8 states are suffering flood and more than 100s of cities are under heavy rainfall zone

FINGER cross

many exams postponed

if they can postponed normal exam SO neet life career deciding exam should be pic.twitter.com/MaoPBD3Nbe — POSTPONE NEET 2022 (@Postpone_ug_pg) July 12, 2022

Like last year please give some relief to #NEETUG2022 aspirants sir. 🙏 https://t.co/dlhnXVS5mf — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) July 12, 2022

Prior to this, the students had urged the NTA to defer the exam saying that they need more time for preparation. Some more students have been saying that the NEET 2022 date clashes with other entrance examinations like the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 10.

Even as the NTA has not revised the dates for the entrance exam yet, students have used hashtags ‘PMO Help NEET UG Aspirants’ to highlight their grievances. Other hashtags such as JUSTICE for NEET UG started trending on Twitter after the students began the online campaign.