NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022, today June 14, 2022. During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes.

"The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the scanned copy of the Certificate," reads the official notice.

NEET UG 2022 Application Form: Changes You Can Make

Examination : NEET (UG) – 2022

: NEET (UG) – 2022 Fields for Corrections: Category

Category Duration for Correction in Particulars: 14 June to 16 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

NEET-UG 2022: How to Edit Application Form?

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022” Enter the Login credentials such as Application No and Password. Make the necessary changes and submit the form. Download the NEET UG 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Check Entrance Exam Date

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format, The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form has ended on May 20.

NEET UG 2022: Check Question Paper Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.