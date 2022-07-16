NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET- UG 2022) exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. As per the NTA NEET 2022 Academic calendar, the examination will be held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. The examination will be held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG examination. Candidates planning to appear for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside

NEET UG 2022: Here Are Some Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must reach the exam centre at the time indicated against reporting/ entry time at the centre in the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/ her Admit Card. Candidates must bring the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card along with a passport-sized photograph(same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) – 2022 Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/VoterID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government. One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proformadownloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall. As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.

NEET UG 2022: Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Allowed Items

Items allowed inside the exam venue are – a personal transparent water bottle, an additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, hand sanitizer, admit card with self-declaration.

Barred Items

Items Barred inside the exam venue are – Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle.

COVID-19 Related Guidelines

COVID19 guidelines are to be followed during the examination.

Use of N-95 masks being provided at the centre.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Maintain social distancing during the examination.