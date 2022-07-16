NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET- UG 2022) exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. As per the NTA NEET 2022 Academic calendar, the examination will be held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. The examination will be held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG examination. Candidates planning to appear for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside
NEET UG 2022: Here Are Some Important Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates must reach the exam centre at the time indicated against reporting/ entry time at the centre in the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time.
- No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/ her Admit Card.
- Candidates must bring the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card along with a passport-sized photograph(same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) – 2022 Examination.
- Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/VoterID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.
- One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proformadownloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.
- As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.
NEET UG 2022: Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not
Allowed Items
- Items allowed inside the exam venue are – a personal transparent water bottle, an additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, hand sanitizer, admit card with self-declaration.
Barred Items
- Items Barred inside the exam venue are – Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
- Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.
- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.
- Any ornaments/metallic items. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle.
COVID-19 Related Guidelines
- COVID19 guidelines are to be followed during the examination.
- Use of N-95 masks being provided at the centre.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
- Maintain social distancing during the examination.
Reporting Time
As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022
- As per the Agency, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM. All instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM.
- If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.
Dress Code
- Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.
- Shoes are not permitted.
- Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.
NEET UG Exam 2022 — Highlights
- NEET UG 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022
- NEET UG Admit Card Release Date: July 12, 2022
- NEET Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in
- NEET 2022 Exam Time: 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M
- NEET UG 2022 Exam Duration: 3 hours 20 minutes.
- The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.