NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022, today June 16, 2022. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form till 9:00 PM of June 16. Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes.

"The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the scanned copy of the Certificate," the NTA said in the notification.

NEET UG 2022 Application Form: Changes You Can Make

Examination : NEET (UG) – 2022

: NEET (UG) – 2022 Fields for Corrections: Category

Category Duration for Correction in Particulars: 14 June to 16 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Below are the steps through which candidates can edit their NEET UG 2022 Application form. Follow the steps given below.

NEET-UG 2022: How to Edit Application Form?

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022” Enter the Login credentials such as Application No and Password. Make the necessary changes and submit the form. Download the NEET UG 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Check Entrance Exam Date

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format, The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form has ended on May 20.