NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET UG 2022) exam on Sunday, July 17, 2022. As per the official notification, the NEET 2022 examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM in pen and paper mode. The examination was held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG examination.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Likely to Be Released Today; Check Details Here

NEET UG 2022: Check Updates on Answer Key, Response Sheet, and Result Declaration Here

NEET UG 2022 Candidates Response Sheet

According to NEET UG 2022 Information bulletin, the NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website. The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets shall be communicated after the examination on the NTA website. Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 18 Managerial Posts Begins at bdl-india.in| Details Inside

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Now, that the NEET UG 2022 exams have concluded, the Agency will soon release the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the Answer key. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination. NEET Aspirants will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Taking all the objections into consideration, NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key will be released. Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible

NEET UG 2022 Result

As per NEET UG 2022 Information bulletin, the NTA will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website. The Agency will prepare the Merit List/ All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying Criteria and other norms. The Agency will prepare an All India Merit List of successful candidates for NEET (UG) – 2022 based on the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India. Once released, candidates can download their respective Score Cards.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Procedure

Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2022. The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions shall be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned. During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges.

NEET UG 2022 — Highlights