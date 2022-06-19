Postpone NEET UG 2022: After expressing their concerns to NTA, Health Ministry and PM Modi, now the medical aspirants have written a fresh letter to education minister, seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam, saying they have less time to prepare for the test. Even though none of the authorities have responded to their concerns, the aspirants are not ready to give up and are taking up the matter with the Central government.Also Read - MCC Releases Schedule For NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round on mcc.nic.in

In the letter, the copy of which is doing rounds on social media platforms, the aspirants have pointed out the reasons for which the exam should be postponed. They also urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 6 weeks so that they can prepare well for the entrance test. Also Read - JEE Main 2022: When Will NTA Release Admit Card? Check Examination Date, Other Details Here

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the aspirants mentioned in the letter. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Apply

There are lakhs of students who r facing trouble in appearing for NEET UG on July 17.

I have read their concerns & they r also a victim of unplanned system of MCC & other government organisations.

They urged the authorities with folded hands to take up this matter in the interest of the students and provide them with minimum time of 6 weeks and shift the dates to late august or early September so that they can prepare well for the exam.

Earlier, around 10,000 aspirants had written to National Testing Agency (NTA) requesting it to postpone the exam and allocate them with enough time for preparation. In their letter they had pointed out how the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2021 was incomplete and the scheduled date for NEET on July 17 is almost clashing with the dates for CUET & JEE Mains.

The anxious and overstressed medical aspirants have been for many months now demanding postpone of NEET UG 2022. With their demand on Twitter, they were using hashtags such as #postponeneetug2022 and #JusticeforNeetStudents.

Here’s what they said:

Last week, they also wrote to PM Modi, urging him to postpone the NEET UG 2022. Using the hashtag #MODIJIdeferNEETUG, the aspirants started approaching PM Modi directly requesting him to postpone the exam.

As per the earlier notification from the NTA, the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17.

These anxious medical aspirants are of opinion that they are getting less time for preparation as CBSE Board exam ended June 15 and soon after that NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Hence, they voiced their concern and started a campaign on Twitter, #MODIJIdeferNEETUG.