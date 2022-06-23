Postpone NEET UG 2022: Extending support to the medical aspirants for their concerns, the India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request to postpone NEET UG 2022 which is scheduled for July 17. In the letter, the IWPA has urged PM Modi to consider the demand and delay the medical exam in view of ‘less preparation time for aspirants’.Also Read - Apply For A Toilet Online And Get A Direct Benefit Transfer To Build One

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who takes up students' matters, wrote on behalf of IWPA and said, "The academic session for this batch will not start until February 2023. Then why are students being forced to appear for exam when there will be no impact on their academic session."

In the letter, she further stated that many students have sent letters to the education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) but no one has responded so far. "I therefore request you to intervene and discuss with all the stakeholders, take a decision immediately and defer the exam by at least 40-45 days in the interest of lakhs of students. You have helped students last year; we again request you to help them this year too," she wrote in the letter.

Copy of the letter to PM Modi

The development comes at a time when the NTA said it has scheduled NEET UG 2022 to be held on July 17, 2022.

For the last many weeks now, several medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #JUSTICEforNEETUG. Saying that NEET aspirants who have dropped last year have not even got a year for preparation, they aspirants want the medical entrance test to be postponed by at least a month.

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

Dear @dpradhanbjp students are continuously asking for postponement of exam. Atleast listen to their issues. #JUSTICEforNEETUG — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) June 22, 2022

Twitter Campaign Alert:= NEET Aspirants please use hashtag #DharmendraPradhanHelpUs and tag education minister to draw his attention. Be unite tomorrow at 4:00PM.#JUSTICEforNEETUG pic.twitter.com/R16zh23XQR — JUSTICE FOR NEET UG 2022 (@JUSTICEFORNEET2) June 23, 2022

Dear @PMOIndia @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp i am neet aspirant i work for 2 years for neet ug and i want to give my best for it , plz give us 40 days extra i don't want to make my work go in vein just due to few days @UrHimanshuBorah @ActivistSukhpal@anubha1812 #JUSTICEforNEETUG — Harsh Patil (@Harsh242424a) June 23, 2022

The India Wide Parents Association said the main concern is the preparation time for the aspirants as the state counselling concluded just a few days ago and board exams are going on.

In the meantime, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned students against a fake notice claiming that the NEET UG 2022 exam has been postponed to September 4.

“A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. This notice is fake. NTA has not issued any such notice,” PIB Fact Check handle said in a tweet.